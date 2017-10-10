MetLife, Inc. (MET) Position Trimmed by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 3.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 3,323.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,475,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,895,000 after purchasing an additional 66,475,603 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,364,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,246 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,201,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,740 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $82,954,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. FBR & Co downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MetLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MetLife, Inc. (MET) Position Trimmed by KLCM Advisors Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/metlife-inc-met-position-trimmed-by-klcm-advisors-inc.html.

MetLife, Inc. (MET) traded down 0.25% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.86. 534,368 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.88 and a beta of 1.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $53.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. MetLife had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post $4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.