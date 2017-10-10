Metaldyne Performance Group (MPG) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Metaldyne Performance Group (NYSE:MPG) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Metaldyne Performance Group earned a news impact score of -0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.8576959780845 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

About Metaldyne Performance Group

Metaldyne Performance Group Inc provides components for use in engine, transmission and driveline (Powertrain) and chassis, suspension, steering and brake component (Safety-Critical) Platforms for the global light, commercial and industrial vehicle markets. The Company produces these components using complex metal-forming manufacturing technologies and processes for a customer base of vehicle original equipment manufacturers and Tier I suppliers.

