Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 475.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Medtronic PLC makes up approximately 0.0% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic PLC news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $1,062,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 140,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $11,461,423.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,569,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) opened at 76.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.75%. Medtronic PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post $4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Medtronic PLC’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

Medtronic PLC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical technology company to buy up to 49% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank AG set a $96.00 target price on shares of Medtronic PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

