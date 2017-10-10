MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $740,000.00

Analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report $740,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the highest is $820,000.00. MediWound reported sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $740,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $3.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $11.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 752.78% and a negative return on equity of 326.32%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. MediWound’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $10.00 price objective on MediWound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Cowen and Company assumed coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) traded down 2.91% during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,139 shares. The company’s market cap is $109.77 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. MediWound has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in MediWound by 20.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,028,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MediWound by 23.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MediWound by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,157,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 213,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing therapeutics products in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. The Company’s product, NexoBrid, is indicated for the removal of dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns, also referred to as severe burns.

