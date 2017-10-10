Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Holdings Maintained by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. maintained its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,038 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 991,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 90,656 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 472,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) opened at 15.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $974.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.36 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mattel news, CEO Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis purchased 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $248,262.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,212.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc manufactures and markets a range of toy products around the world. The Company’s segments are North America; International, and American Girl. Its portfolio of brands and products are grouped into approximately four major brand categories, including Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.

