Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,221,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,347,000 after buying an additional 360,901 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 566,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, July 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) opened at 40.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $286,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $273,412.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,847.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

