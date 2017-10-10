MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes Position in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 474,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,069,000 after acquiring an additional 30,727 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 56.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy Corporation alerts:

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE DUK) opened at 84.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.34 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. Duke Energy Corporation had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Duke Energy Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. BidaskClub raised shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes Position in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/marshall-wace-asia-ltd-takes-position-in-duke-energy-corporation-duk.html.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,245.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy Corporation

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.