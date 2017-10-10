Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 11th. Analysts expect Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation has set its FY17 guidance at $5.31-5.52 EPS.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.34. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $497.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation to post $5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6.06 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) opened at 126.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.13. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $128.75.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

In related news, major shareholder J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $680,741.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,203,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

