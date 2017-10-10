Mark Douglas Mickleborough Acquires 1,800 Shares of Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI) Stock

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) Director Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.10 per share, with a total value of C$45,180.00.

Mark Douglas Mickleborough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 700 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.20 per share, with a total value of C$16,940.00.

On Thursday, July 27th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 600 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,400.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 100 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.10 per share, with a total value of C$2,310.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 100 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,325.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 100 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,326.00.

Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI) traded down 1.00% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. 1,707 shares of the company traded hands. Currency Exchange International Corp has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 million and a P/E ratio of 40.74.

About Currency Exchange International Corp

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, travelers cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

