MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MannKind Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MannKind Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MannKind Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.92.

Get MannKind Corporation alerts:

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ MNKD) opened at 5.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. MannKind Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $557.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 3.16.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). MannKind Corporation had a net margin of 71.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Corporation will post ($0.94) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/mannkind-corporation-mnkd-research-coverage-started-at-hc-wainwright.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MannKind Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. KCG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MannKind Corporation by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 147,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in MannKind Corporation by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 588,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation Company Profile

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes. Its product candidate is AFREZZA, which is an inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type I and type II diabetes and helps in glycemic control.

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.