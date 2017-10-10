Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) (MTW) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG restated their hold rating on shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MTW) in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a $8.07 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.85.

MTW has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) from $6.10 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) opened at 9.12 on Monday. Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.28 billion.

Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.44 million. Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post ($0.14) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 646.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 704.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name.

