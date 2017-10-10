Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) in a report issued on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MNK. Deutsche Bank AG set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS AG set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reduced their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) opened at 35.72 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $3.47 billion. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $70.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $824.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.56 million. Mallinckrodt PLC had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Mallinckrodt PLC’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.40 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meredith B. Fischer bought 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 335.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt PLC

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

