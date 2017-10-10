BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.04) price target on the mining company’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLT. UBS AG set a GBX 1,375 ($18.08) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.04) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($17.35) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.13) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,324.09 ($17.41).

Get BHP Billiton plc alerts:

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) opened at 1379.50 on Tuesday. BHP Billiton plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,103.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,518.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 73.44 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,390.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,279.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macquarie Reiterates Outperform Rating for BHP Billiton plc (BLT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/macquarie-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-bhp-billiton-plc-blt.html.

About BHP Billiton plc

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.