Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 935,605 Shares of Yelp Inc. (YELP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,705 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 935,605 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.18% of Yelp worth $28,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth $108,000. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 18,650.0% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,750 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 98.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurence Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,130. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE YELP) opened at 45.63 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 288.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Yelp had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the local business review company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YELP. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. MKM Partners raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.31 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

