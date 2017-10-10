Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 490,503 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,503 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.66% of Oasis Petroleum worth $31,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 125,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,963,283 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $113,555,000 after purchasing an additional 183,380 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,855,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $55,190,000 after buying an additional 270,140 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,239,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,229,000 after buying an additional 2,086,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,755,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,330,000 after buying an additional 2,732,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) opened at 8.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.00 billion. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post ($0.16) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. BidaskClub raised Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $11.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In other news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,194,185.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 10,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $96,338.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

