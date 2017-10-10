Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 91,157 Shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (BETR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE:BETR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,178,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.14% of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. worth $30,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. during the second quarter worth $336,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. by 10.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120,898 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. by 63.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 195,433 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Amplify Snack Brands, inc. news, CFO Brian Goldberg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,393,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,905.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas C. Ennis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $243,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,930,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,547,472.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,000 in the last three months. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE BETR) opened at 7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $552.32 million, a P/E ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 2.17. Amplify Snack Brands, inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12.

Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE:BETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.99 million. Amplify Snack Brands, inc. had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amplify Snack Brands, inc. will post $0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BETR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc is a snack food company focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to consumers’ growing preference for better-for-you (BFY) snacks. The Company’s segments are North America and International. The North America and International segments both operate in the snack food category and whose brands and products are offered in the natural and conventional grocery, drug, convenience, food service, club, mass merchandise and other channels.

