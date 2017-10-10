Capital World Investors held its position in LSC Communications Inc (NASDAQ:LKSD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,140 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.02% of LSC Communications worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 7.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 52,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 1,535.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LSC Communications in the second quarter worth about $776,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 90.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 91.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 404,126 shares during the period.

Get LSC Communications Inc alerts:

WARNING: “LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) Holdings Maintained by Capital World Investors” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/lsc-communications-inc-lksd-holdings-maintained-by-capital-world-investors.html.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $57,435.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKSD shares. Citigroup Inc. lowered LSC Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on LSC Communications in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. LSC Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

LSC Communications Inc (NASDAQ LKSD) opened at 16.47 on Tuesday. LSC Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $574.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80.

LSC Communications (NASDAQ:LKSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.38 million. LSC Communications had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.63%. LSC Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LSC Communications Inc will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc focuses on traditional and digital print, print-related services and office products. The Company’s segments are Print and Office Products. The Company, through its Print segment, provides a range of print product offerings, which include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books and directories.

Receive News & Ratings for LSC Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSC Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.