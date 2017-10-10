Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Media Corporation were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 9.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 6.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 16.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ LSXMK) opened at 43.58 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $43.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Liberty Media Corporation Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

