Legal & General Group Plc Has $275,000 Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited by 5.6% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 742,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited by 10.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 464,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 43,140 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited by 6.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 197,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS (Holdings) Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded WNS (Holdings) Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on WNS (Holdings) Limited in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. WNS (Holdings) Limited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) opened at 37.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.98. WNS has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. WNS (Holdings) Limited had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post $1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS (Holdings) Limited

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The Company offers data, voice, analytical and business transformation services. The Company’s segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its operating segments include travel, insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail and consumer products groups, auto claims and others.

