Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 5,339 Shares of Five9, Inc. (FIVN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Five9 were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 28.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,626,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 577,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 36.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,981,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 525,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Five9 by 69.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,703,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after purchasing an additional 697,949 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,702,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 60.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Five9, Inc. (FIVN) opened at 25.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $1.41 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,484 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $262,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 976,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,497,911. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Burkland sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,007 shares of company stock worth $2,489,510 in the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9 Inc (Five9) is a provider of cloud software for contact centers. The Company’s purpose-built Virtual Contact Center (VCC) cloud platform delivers a suite of applications that enable the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales and marketing functions. The Company’s solution, which consists of its VCC cloud platform and applications, allows simultaneous management and optimization of customer interactions across voice, chat, e-mail, Web, social media and mobile channels, either directly or through its application programming interfaces (APIs).

