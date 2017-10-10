Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.92 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 166,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 832.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 66,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,216,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,265,000 after purchasing an additional 43,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Vetr cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 193,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $13,712,301.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 469,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,343,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $589,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,890 shares of company stock worth $27,187,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) traded up 0.32% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,141 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average of $72.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.90%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.92 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/legacy-private-trust-co-has-1-92-million-stake-in-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.