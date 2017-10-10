Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in KB Home (KBH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in KB Home by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Geneva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in KB Home by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 192,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 99,015 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 186,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KB Home (KBH) traded up 0.665% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.495. The company had a trading volume of 670,471 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.979 and a beta of 1.53. KB Home has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. KB Home had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post $1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other KB Home news, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $9,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,579,138.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 57,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,331,221.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “ourperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.93.

KB Home Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

