Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,245 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 294,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,528,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 163,292 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 34,112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.05 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) traded up 0.70% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 5,238,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $16.13 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s payout ratio is presently -15.36%.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

