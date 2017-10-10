Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,329 Shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (IAU)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust(ETF) were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) by 21.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,416,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) by 22.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,171,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) by 6,297.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,208,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033,161 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) by 10,490.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,601,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,154,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,370,000 after acquiring an additional 490,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trus (IAU) traded up 0.6202% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.4266. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,580 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. iShares Gold Trus has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

