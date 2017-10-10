Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 27 Shares of BP p.l.c. (BP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP p.l.c. were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP p.l.c. (BP) traded up 1.3612% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.9835. 1,381,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.0170 and a beta of 0.95.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $56.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.09 billion. BP p.l.c. had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. BP p.l.c.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of BP p.l.c. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of BP p.l.c. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BP p.l.c. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.04 to $34.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of BP p.l.c. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of BP p.l.c. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.33 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP p.l.c. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

BP p.l.c. Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

