Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,588,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,561 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.51% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings worth $707,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 16.5% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 9,200.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 83.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 377.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.55.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) traded up 0.258% on Tuesday, reaching $149.655. 21,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.960 and a beta of 0.92. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $119.51 and a 52-week high of $164.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.74.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings will post $9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider F Samuel Eberts III sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,586.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,968 shares of company stock valued at $34,980,922. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

