L Brands, Inc.’s September Same-Store Sales Numbers Miss Analysts’ Estimates (NYSE:LB)

L Brands’ (NYSE:LB) same store sales dropped 2% during the month of September. L Brands’ stock rose by 3.5% in the first day of trading following the report.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $32.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $55.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Instinet reduced their price target on L Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

In other L Brands news, Director Allan R. Tessler purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,654. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L Brands (LB) opened at 42.17 on Tuesday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. L Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.18%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post $3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in L Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

