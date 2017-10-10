L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL) Position Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L-3 Communications Holdings were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings by 141.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,520,000 after purchasing an additional 127,932 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings by 47.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in the second quarter worth $345,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings by 105.7% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 25,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings by 7,291.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,840,000 after purchasing an additional 707,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other L-3 Communications Holdings news, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 22,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $3,911,679.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ralph Dambrosio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $901,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,622 shares of company stock worth $13,649,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE LLL) traded down 0.21% on Tuesday, reaching $187.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,907 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.60. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.38 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.15.

L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. L-3 Communications Holdings had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. will post $8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. L-3 Communications Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded L-3 Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded L-3 Communications Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L-3 Communications Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.45.

L-3 Communications Holdings Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

