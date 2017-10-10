Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.06% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ KLIC) opened at 21.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.02 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

