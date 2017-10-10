Kromek Group PLC (KMK) Insider Lawrence Henry Neil Kinet Purchases 50,000 Shares

Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) insider Lawrence Henry Neil Kinet purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,777.02).

Kromek Group PLC (LON KMK) opened at 24.50 on Tuesday. Kromek Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 18.67 and a 1-year high of GBX 34.90. The firm’s market cap is GBX 63.48 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.16.

Kromek Group PLC Company Profile

Kromek Group plc is a radiation detection technology company. The Company develops radiation detectors based on cadmium zinc telluride. The Company’s segments are UK Operations and US Operations. The Company designs, develops and produces x-ray and gamma ray imaging and radiation detection products for the medical, security screening and nuclear markets.

