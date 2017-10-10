Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is one of 34 public companies in the “Retail REITs” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kite Realty Group Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 3 3 1 2.71 Kite Realty Group Trust Competitors 128 980 1109 22 2.46

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.29%. As a group, “Retail REITs” companies have a potential upside of 13.90%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of shares of all “Retail REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Retail REITs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 3.29% 0.73% 0.33% Kite Realty Group Trust Competitors 21.35% 5.12% 2.89%

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 864.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Retail REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 143.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $360.76 million $224.39 million 143.64 Kite Realty Group Trust Competitors $727.99 million $483.06 million 28.83

Kite Realty Group Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust competitors beat Kite Realty Group Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiary, Kite Realty Group, L.P., owns interests in various operating subsidiaries and joint ventures engaged in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in 108 operating retail properties totaling approximately 21.4 million square feet of gross leasable area (including approximately 6.3 million square feet of non-owned anchor space) located in 20 states. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had an interest in two development projects under construction. In addition to its development projects, as of December 31, 2016, the Company had nine redevelopment projects. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in one office operating property and an associated parking garage.

