Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND) Stake Decreased by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,145,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 166,159 shares during the quarter. Kindred Healthcare accounts for approximately 2.4% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Kindred Healthcare worth $24,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 41,968.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,779,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after buying an additional 10,753,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,945,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after buying an additional 2,307,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,734,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 1,304,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after buying an additional 1,260,753 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after buying an additional 886,906 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE KND) traded down 3.571% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.075. The stock had a trading volume of 498,170 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. The firm’s market capitalization is $528.64 million. Kindred Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Kindred Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kindred Healthcare, Inc. will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

KND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Kindred Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Kindred Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Kindred Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kindred Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kindred Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Kindred Healthcare Profile

Kindred Healthcare, Inc, incorporated on March 27, 1998, is a healthcare services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates transitional care (TC) hospitals, a home health, hospice and community care business, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), a contract rehabilitation services business, nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the United States.

