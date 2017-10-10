Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Shares Bought by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $8,951,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 429,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after buying an additional 42,591 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ecofin Ltd. now owns 143,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.84.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $99,236.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,240.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE KMI) traded up 0.32% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. 2,308,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.65. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

