Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of KEFI Minerals plc (LON:KEFI) in a research note released on Monday morning.

KEFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of KEFI Minerals plc in a research report on Monday, July 17th. RFC Ambrian raised their price objective on shares of KEFI Minerals plc from GBX 8.80 ($0.12) to GBX 9 ($0.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

KEFI Minerals plc (KEFI) opened at 4.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.06. KEFI Minerals plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.93 and a 52 week high of GBX 8.16. The company’s market cap is GBX 14.14 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/kefi-minerals-plc-kefi-given-not-rated-rating-at-shore-capital.html.

About KEFI Minerals plc

KEFI Minerals plc is a gold exploration and development company. The Company focuses on gold and copper deposits, primarily in the prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. The Company operates through the mineral exploration segment. The Company operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia. The Company’s projects include Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah EL.

