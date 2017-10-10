Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Torchmark Corporation (TMK)

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Sunday. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

TMK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torchmark Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Torchmark Corporation from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Torchmark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Get Torchmark Corporation alerts:

Shares of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE TMK) opened at 80.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.13. Torchmark Corporation has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Torchmark Corporation had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Torchmark Corporation will post $4.75 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/keefe-bruyette-woods-reiterates-hold-rating-for-torchmark-corporation-tmk.html.

In other Torchmark Corporation news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 13,000 shares of Torchmark Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arvelia Bowie sold 16,875 shares of Torchmark Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $1,323,843.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,471.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,821 shares of company stock worth $10,837,593 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMK. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Torchmark Corporation by 539.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Torchmark Corporation during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Torchmark Corporation during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Torchmark Corporation by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in Torchmark Corporation by 46.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About Torchmark Corporation

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.