Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Hold Rating for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $18.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chimera Investment Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimera Investment Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment Corporation from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Chimera Investment Corporation alerts:

Shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE CIM) opened at 18.91 on Friday. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment Corporation had a net margin of 63.94% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $150.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Corporation will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Hold Rating for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/keefe-bruyette-woods-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-chimera-investment-corporation-cim.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. Chimera Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Chimera Investment Corporation by 71.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment Corporation by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chimera Investment Corporation by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment Corporation by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chimera Investment Corporation by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 47,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including agency residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS), non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage loans and real estate related securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.