Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Hold Rating for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $18.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chimera Investment Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimera Investment Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment Corporation from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.
Shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE CIM) opened at 18.91 on Friday. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.88.
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment Corporation had a net margin of 63.94% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $150.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Corporation will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. Chimera Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Chimera Investment Corporation by 71.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment Corporation by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chimera Investment Corporation by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment Corporation by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chimera Investment Corporation by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 47,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
Chimera Investment Corporation Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including agency residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS), non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage loans and real estate related securities.
