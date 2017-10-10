KAZ Minerals PLC’s (KAZ) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 770 ($10.12) target price on the copper miner’s stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KAZ. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered KAZ Minerals PLC to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC Holdings plc lifted their price objective on KAZ Minerals PLC from GBX 430 ($5.65) to GBX 490 ($6.44) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on KAZ Minerals PLC from GBX 370 ($4.86) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 439.17 ($5.77).

Get KAZ Minerals PLC alerts:

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON KAZ) opened at 822.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 790.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 600.01. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 244.98 and a 52-week high of GBX 881.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.67 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/kaz-minerals-plcs-kaz-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-macquarie.html.

KAZ Minerals PLC Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC is a United Kingdom-based copper company. The Company operates in the natural resources industry through five segments: East Region, Bozymchak, Bozshakol, Aktogay and Mining Projects. The East Region, Bozshakol and Aktogay segments are engaged in mining and processing of copper and other metals in Kazakhstan.

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.