Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Kadant has raised its dividend by an average of 25.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kadant to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Kadant Inc alerts:

Shares of Kadant (NYSE KAI) opened at 98.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.35. Kadant has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Kadant had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kadant will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kadant Inc (KAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/kadant-inc-kai-to-go-ex-dividend-on-october-11th.html.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,250 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $470,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a supplier of equipment and components used in process industries. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking by-products. Its segments include Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Company has a customer base, which includes paper and oriented strand board (OSB) manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.