Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (JUNO) Given “Neutral” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUNO) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Juno Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.47 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juno Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Juno Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Juno Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ JUNO) opened at 43.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. The firm’s market cap is $4.58 billion. Juno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $47.03.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 million. Juno Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 354.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Juno Therapeutics will post ($3.12) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sunil Agarwal sold 7,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $326,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,085,004 shares of company stock valued at $219,551,561. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Juno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Juno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 80.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

