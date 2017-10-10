JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Yandex N.V. (YNDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91,228 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Yandex N.V. were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yandex N.V. by 522.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yandex N.V. by 26.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,238,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Yandex N.V. by 328.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,390,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,072 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yandex N.V. by 68.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,473,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex N.V. during the first quarter valued at $38,748,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) opened at 32.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. Yandex N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 2.82.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter. Yandex N.V. had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yandex N.V. will post $0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. TheStreet upgraded Yandex N.V. from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. VTB Capital upgraded Yandex N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.20 price target on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.60 price target (up previously from $33.40) on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

Yandex N.V. Company Profile

Yandex N.V. is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine. The Company’s segments include Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Classifieds and Experimental businesses. The Company’s Search and Portal segment offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices.

