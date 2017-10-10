JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 40,503 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.56% of Nanometrics worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,976,000 after purchasing an additional 142,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,580,000 after purchasing an additional 81,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 230,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NANO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Nanometrics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) opened at 28.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.80. Nanometrics Incorporated has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $32.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Nanometrics had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $64.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nanometrics Incorporated will post $1.20 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Andreson sold 7,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $196,086.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Stultz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $503,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,398.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,738 shares of company stock worth $1,287,540. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nanometrics Incorporated is a provider of process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, including sensors, optoelectronic devices, high-brightness (HB) light emitting diodes (LEDs), discretes and data storages components.

