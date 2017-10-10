JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.66 Million Stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,775 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power Corporation were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 667,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 57,678 shares during the period. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 16,623 shares during the period. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Instinet lowered shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Korea Electric Power Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE KEP) opened at 16.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Korea Electric Power Corporation Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is an integrated electric utility company engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity in the Republic of Korea. Its segments include transmission and distribution, nuclear power generation and thermal power generation and all others . The transmission and distribution segment, which is operated by KEPCO, comprise operations related to the transmission, distribution and sale to end-users of electricity.

