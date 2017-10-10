Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) Shares Down 1.6%

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,329 ($43.77) and last traded at GBX 3,329 ($43.77). 706,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 789,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,384 ($44.49).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Matthey PLC to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.44) to GBX 3,500 ($46.02) in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC from GBX 3,200 ($42.07) to GBX 3,400 ($44.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS AG initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 2,650 ($34.84) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,500.27 ($46.02).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,057.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,983.93. The company’s market cap is GBX 6.38 billion.

In other news, insider John Walker acquired 15 shares of Johnson Matthey PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,881 ($37.88) per share, with a total value of £432.15 ($568.17). Also, insider Annette Kelleher acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,757 ($36.25) per share, with a total value of £330.84 ($434.97). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,165.

Johnson Matthey PLC Company Profile

