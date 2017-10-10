Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has $149.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JNJ. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE JNJ) opened at 133.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.32 and a 1-year high of $137.08. The company has a market cap of $358.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 22.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

In other news, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $11,291,841.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 226,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,993,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $13,672,412.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,667,733.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,837,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,642,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 52,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

