John Wood Group PLC (WG) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their underperform rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.57) price objective on the stock.

WG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group PLC from GBX 980 ($12.88) to GBX 750 ($9.86) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.12) target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Numis Securities Ltd cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC from GBX 929 ($12.21) to GBX 820 ($10.78) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC from GBX 965 ($12.69) to GBX 835 ($10.98) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 806.69 ($10.61).

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON WG) opened at 727.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 630.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 681.38. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.71 billion. John Wood Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 553.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 909.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

About John Wood Group PLC

