John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Position Trimmed by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of John Bean Technologies Corporation worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies Corporation alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 target price on John Bean Technologies Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/john-bean-technologies-corporation-jbt-position-trimmed-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

Shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE JBT) opened at 101.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.35. John Bean Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.84.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. John Bean Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corporation will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $176,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total value of $867,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,378.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,919. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies Corporation

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.