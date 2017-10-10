Jefferies Group Weighs in on Webster Financial Corporation’s FY2019 Earnings (WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Webster Financial Corporation in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.91 million. Webster Financial Corporation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.
WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Webster Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE WBS) traded up 0.42% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.06. 111,201 shares of the stock traded hands. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 3,821.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 784,251 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,515,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nitin J. Mhatre sold 31,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,639,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial Corporation
Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking.
