Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Webster Financial Corporation in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Get Webster Financial Corporation alerts:

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.91 million. Webster Financial Corporation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/jefferies-group-weighs-in-on-webster-financial-corporations-fy2019-earnings-wbs.html.

WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Webster Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE WBS) traded up 0.42% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.06. 111,201 shares of the stock traded hands. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 3,821.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 784,251 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,515,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nitin J. Mhatre sold 31,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,639,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial Corporation

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.