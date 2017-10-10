Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $58.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OXY. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays PLC set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum Corporation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE OXY) opened at 64.00 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 450.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s payout ratio is 2,369.23%.

In other Occidental Petroleum Corporation news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.58 per share, with a total value of $615,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 3,198.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,991,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,737,692,000 after purchasing an additional 57,202,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,192,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,304,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,633,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,511,168,000 after purchasing an additional 681,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,952,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,863,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,010,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

