Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays PLC set a $11.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank set a $19.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.28.

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) opened at 13.58 on Friday. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The stock’s market cap is $11.54 billion.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Marathon Oil Corporation had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 140.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Corporation will post ($0.46) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Marathon Oil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation by 33.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Corporation during the second quarter worth $122,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil Corporation by 27.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Corporation during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Corporation during the second quarter worth $150,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

