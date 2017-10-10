Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $106.96 Million Position in Financial Engines, Inc. (FNGN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,922,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $106,955,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.63% of Financial Engines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNGN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Financial Engines by 58.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Financial Engines by 32.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Financial Engines by 32.6% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Financial Engines by 11.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Financial Engines by 21.5% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 418,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the period.

Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN) opened at 36.45 on Tuesday. Financial Engines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $118.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.94 million. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Financial Engines, Inc. will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Financial Engines’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Martin sold 4,109,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $135,806,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Grace sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $304,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,133,418 shares of company stock valued at $136,670,609. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Financial Engines in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Financial Engines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Barclays PLC began coverage on Financial Engines in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Financial Engines in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Financial Engines Profile

Financial Engines, Inc is a provider of independent, technology-enabled financial advisory services, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

